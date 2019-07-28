George Miller teases two more Mad Max movies

Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller has revealed that he has ideas for two more movies in the franchise.

In an interview with IndieWire, the Australian filmmaker said he is pretty sure that the films will make it to the big screen in future.

“There are two stories, both involving Mad Max, and also a Furiosa story. We’re still solving, we’ve got to play out the Warners (Bros) thing, it seems to be pretty clear that it’s going to happen,” Miller said.

“I think we’re still waiting on being given the opportunity and the greenlight to go ahead on the next one,” he added.

Referring to legal wrangling with Warner Bros. over unpaid earnings, Miller said, “It all started because of the chaos at Warner Bros. and not Kevin Tsujihara (former chairman and CEO of Warner Bros Entertainment).”

“He wasn’t the antagonist. A lot of people didn’t know what was going on and were not prepared to make a definitive stand; everybody was running around fearful, it seems, through three regimes. It was hard to get anyone’s attention, so we went to litigation,” he added.

Mad Max: Fury Road, which starred Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, was a post-apocalyptic action film.

The 2015 movie won multiple critical and guild awards, and received ten Academy Award nominations, including best picture and best director, and won six: costume design, production design, makeup and hairstyling, film editing, sound editing, and sound mixing.