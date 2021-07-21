scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Must Read

George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald and Hugh Bonneville come together for Netflix thriller I Came By

Netflix film I Came By follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite but discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
July 21, 2021 1:57:59 pm
George Mackay and Hugh BonnevilleGeorge Mackay and Hugh Bonneville-starrer I Came By movie will release in 2022. (Photos: 1917/Instagram, bonhughbon/Instagram)

1917 star George Mackay, Kelly Macdonald of Line of Duty fame, and Hugh Bonneville, known for Downton Abbey, have come on board the Netflix thriller feature I Came By.

The London-set neo-noir movie will be directed by BAFTA winner Babak Anvari, reported Deadline.

I Came By follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite but discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Innocents actor Percelle Ascott and Hard Sun breakout Varada Sethu also round out the cast of the film.

Anvari will also write the film following his well-received debut with the Persian-language Under The Shadow and his English debut in the psychological horror Wounds, starring Dakota Johnson.

Namsi Khan, known for His Dark Materials, will serve as co-writer on the film.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Kit Fraser, who shot Anvari’s Under The Shadow, will serve as cinematographer on the filmmaker’s new project. Lucan Toh will produce I Came By for Two and Two Pictures.

The film will shoot on location in the UK and will be released on Netflix in 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sara ali khan, malaika arora, vijay deverakon, dia mirza, vicky kaushal
Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 21: Latest News

Advertisement