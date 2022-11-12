scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

George Clooney reveals he once turned down $35 million (Rs 280 crore) for one day’s work, here’s why

At a recent media event, Anil Kapoor asked George Clooney about the time he turned down $35 million for a day's work.

Hollywood star George ClooneyGeorge Clooney said that his reputation was more important than the money. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Hollywood star George Clooney once turned down an offer of $35 million (approximately Rs 280 crore, by current exchange rates) for a day’s work, promoting an airline brand. When the Gravity actor was asked about the same by Bollywood star Anil Kapoor at a recent media event, Clooney said that his reputation was more important than the money.

He said that people give a lot of money to whitewash things and he didn’t want to associate himself with brands and campaigns that he knew to be morally dubious. He said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, “Yeah, you know what, I had a conversation about it and the main conversation was if you’re gonna (going to) be paid… there is a reason why people want to pay a lot of money and usually it is to sort of whitewash. There were some amazing people, who were put in jail for saying something about women’s rights in Saudi Arabia. And these guys were taking money from these same people and, taking hundreds of millions of dollars to whitewash it. And I find that to be hard to do,”

ALSO READ |Anil Kapoor tells George Clooney about grandson Vayu’s first ‘exposure to the universe’, says he is ‘slowly connecting’ with him

Clooney said that he had a conversation with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, about taking the job and giving the money to charity, but they decided against it. “And I find that when your employer is the person, who is also ruining the civil and human rights of the people, I find it hard to take that money, using my reputation to try and clean their own. I feel like my reputation is worth better than that,” he added.

Earlier, talking about the same subject with the Guardian, Clooney had said, “I was offered $35 million for one day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it’s not worth it. It was with a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it’.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

The 61-year-old actor was last seen in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which was a commercial success despite receiving middling reviews. He is currently working on his directorial venture The Boys in the Boat, which is based on the non-fiction of the same name. Actors Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton are part of the upcoming project.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 06:42:36 pm
Next Story

Gujarat polls: Sitting MLA Ishwarsinh Patel to lock horns with brother from Ankleshwar

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Everything you need to know about Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement