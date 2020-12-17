George Clooney on Tom Cruise’s expletive-filled rant: He’s not wrong

George Clooney said that even though he understands why Tom Cruise reacted that way, he wouldn't have done the same. (Photo: Reuters)

Hollywood actor George Clooney has shared his opinion on Tom Cruise’s expletive-filled outburst on the set of Mission Impossible 7. Cruise lost his cool at some crew members who were allegedly not following COVID protocols. On Howard Stern’s radio show, Clooney said, “Well, he didn’t overreact because it is a problem.”

Clooney also shared that he wouldn’t have acted in the same way as it’s just not his “style”, but acknowledged that people “have to be responsible.”

“You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky. You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he’s absolutely right about that. If the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs,” Clooney said.

“I understand why he did it. He’s not wrong at all about that. You know, I just, I don’t know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don’t know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before,” added the actor-filmmaker.

A recent audio clip released by The Sun had Tom Cruise yelling at the crew after he saw some crew members not maintaining social distancing. In an expletive-filled rant, Tom hinted that members of the crew who were not following protocol could get fired.

“Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” said the Mission Impossible star.

