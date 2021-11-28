scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 28, 2021
MUST READ

George Clooney opens up about his near-fatal 2018 motorbike accident: ‘I was waiting for my switch to turn off’

Did you know George Clooney had a near-fatal motorbike accident in 2018? The actor in a recent interview opened about it, and also spoke about turning 60.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
November 28, 2021 3:32:17 pm
george-clooneyGeorge Clooney turned 60 in May this year. (Photo: Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP)

George Clooney, in an interview with The Sunday Times, shared details about his near-fatal motorbike accident in 2018. It happened on the set of his series Catch 22. Clooney was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Sardinia. The actor said he was ‘waiting for (his) switch to turn off’ after after the accident.

The actor said that after the accident, the driver called the police, who sent an ambulance and the fire department to the spot. He also said that while he was on the ground, a crowd gathered and people began filming him on their phones.

He reflected on the moment he thought ‘was the last minute of my life’. He added, “I was waiting for my switch to turn off. I’m fine now.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He continued, “If you’re in the public eye, what you realise when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page.”

George Clooney with his wife Amal Clooney.  (Photo Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

In May, the Ocean’s Eleven star celebrated his 60th birthday, which he wasn’t too pleased about. “Turning 60 is a bummer. But it’s that or dead,” added the actor.

Clooney has four-year-old twins with his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney. The actor has appealed to news outlets to keep his children’s faces out of the press, saying he fears that public photos would put their lives in jeopardy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 28: Latest News

Advertisement