Saturday, February 27, 2021
George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite for Ticket to Paradise

In Ticket to Paradise, Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple who teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
February 27, 2021 1:50:31 pm
Julia Roberts and George ClooneyJulia Roberts and George Clooney have collaborated on Ocean's Eleven films and Money Monster. (Photos: Julia Roberts/Instagram, George Clooney/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts are set to reunite for upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise.

The film, which hails from Universal Pictures and Working Title, will be directed by The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel helmer Ol Parker, reported Variety.

Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple who teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

The two actors previously collaborated on two Ocean’s Eleven films and also for 2016 movie Money Monster.

Ticket to Paradise has a script from Theodore Melfi based on an idea by Parker and Daniel Pipski.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Deborah Balder Stone and Sarah Harvey.

Clooney most recently featured in Netflix’s sci-fi movie The Midnight Sky. Roberts will next star as Martha Mitchell in the TV series Gaslit.

