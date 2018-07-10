George Clooney injured in a car accident in Italy

Actor George Clooney was taken to a hospital in Sardinia after the accident Actor George Clooney was taken to a hospital in Sardinia after the accident

Actor George Clooney was taken to the hospital in Sardinia and released after being involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle, hospital officials said.

The John Paul II hospital in Olbia said Clooney was released on Tuesday. Local media that had gathered at the hospital said Clooney is believed to have left through a side exit.

Local daily La Nuova Sardegna said the 57-year-old Clooney had been headed to a film set on Tuesday when his motorbike was hit by a car. Private Mediaset, citing gossip magazine Chi, said the accident occurred near Costa Corallina, in the province of Olbia.

Police had no immediate information. Calls and emails to Clooney’s spokesman weren’t immediately returned.

Clooney has a home on the Italian mainland, on Lake Como. The actor and his wife Amal along with their year-old twins are spending quality time with each other at the place. Recent reports had stated that the two have been joined by the actor’s parents as well.

At the work front, George Clooney will be seen in the Hulu series Catch-22, for which he is currently shooting.

