George Clooney: I was bad in Batman and Robin

George Clooney opens up about Batman and Robin. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Batman and Robin, starring George Clooney, was a straight-up disaster, and is still considered the worst superhero movie of all time. And that is saying something about a genre that has had Daredevil and Catwoman.

Now, Clooney has opened up about working in the infamous 1997 movie. While speaking with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, Clooney said that it is “physically” painful for him to watch the film now.

He added, “I couldn’t have done that one differently. It’s a big machine, that thing. You have to remember at that point, I was just an actor getting an acting job. I wasn’t the guy who could greenlight a movie.”

George Clooney also revealed that he and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played one of the bad guys, Mr. Freeze, in the movie, did not even see each other while the film was shot. “We never even saw each other. It’s a big, monster machine, and I just sort of jumped in and did what they said,” he said.

Clooney went on to say that not one person can be blamed for the film’s failure as pretty much everybody was bad in the movie. “The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it,” he admitted. “Akiva Goldsman — who’s won the Oscar for writing since then — he wrote the screenplay. And it’s a terrible screenplay, he’ll tell you. I’m terrible in it, I’ll tell you. Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, directed it, and he’d say, ‘Yeah, it didn’t work.’ We all whiffed on that one.”

