George Clooney and Amal Clooney flee their luxury French home due to wildfires

George and Amal Clooney have fled their luxury home in Brignoles amid the ongoing wildfires in southern France, with the actor vowing to support the local community as it recovers from the disaster. (Photo: Archive Photo)

Hollywood actor George Clooney and his British wife Amal, an international human rights lawyer, have evacuated their luxury home in Brignoles as a result of the wildfires blazing in the southern French region, Clooney’s publicist said on ⁠Thursday.

The ​publicist shared with Reuters a letter that the actor sent to Didier Bremond, Mayor of Brignoles, expressing his concerns as ​many regions ​of France battle wildfires.

“Dear ⁠Didier. At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful ‌home makes it through this terrible moment and as we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise two things,” Clooney wrote.

“First, we hope you and the people of our city are ⁠safe and second ⁠that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever ⁠happens ‌to our village, we ​are part of this ‌community and we’ll be part of making it whole. We love Brignoles ‌and our friends ​who live ​there,” ​he added.