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George Clooney and Amal Clooney flee their luxury French home due to wildfires
Actor George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal Clooney have left their home in southern France as devastating wildfires continue to sweep across the region
Hollywood actor George Clooney and his British wife Amal, an international human rights lawyer, have evacuated their luxury home in Brignoles as a result of the wildfires blazing in the southern French region, Clooney’s publicist said on Thursday.
The publicist shared with Reuters a letter that the actor sent to Didier Bremond, Mayor of Brignoles, expressing his concerns as many regions of France battle wildfires.
“Dear Didier. At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment and as we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasise two things,” Clooney wrote.
“First, we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we’ll be part of making it whole. We love Brignoles and our friends who live there,” he added.
The couple and their nine-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, obtained French citizenship in 2025.
The Clooneys bought their Brignoles home on a vineyard in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region in 2021 when it had an estimated value of around €9 million ($10.3 million).
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