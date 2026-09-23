George and Amal Clooney visit Cindy Crawford after son Presley Gerber’s death

George and Amal Clooney visited Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in Los Angeles following the death of their son Presley Gerber. (Photo: TMZ)

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney visited longtime friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber following the death of their 27-year-old son, Presley Gerber. The couple was photographed arriving at the Los Angeles home of Crawford and Gerber’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, on Tuesday, September 22.

As per a report by TMZ, the Clooneys arrived in a black SUV, with George seen waiting by the vehicle as Amal stepped out. Their quiet visit came two days after Presley’s death as the Gerber family continues to mourn his passing.

George has shared a close friendship with Rande for decades, with the two having first met in the 1990s. Their friendship later extended into business, as they became partners in tequila brand Casamigos along with Mike Meldman. George and Amal have also remained close to the Gerber family and have known Presley and Kaia since they were children.