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George and Amal Clooney visit Cindy Crawford after son Presley Gerber’s death
George Clooney and Amal Clooney visited longtime friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber following the death of their 27-year-old son, Presley.
George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney visited longtime friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber following the death of their 27-year-old son, Presley Gerber. The couple was photographed arriving at the Los Angeles home of Crawford and Gerber’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, on Tuesday, September 22.
As per a report by TMZ, the Clooneys arrived in a black SUV, with George seen waiting by the vehicle as Amal stepped out. Their quiet visit came two days after Presley’s death as the Gerber family continues to mourn his passing.
George has shared a close friendship with Rande for decades, with the two having first met in the 1990s. Their friendship later extended into business, as they became partners in tequila brand Casamigos along with Mike Meldman. George and Amal have also remained close to the Gerber family and have known Presley and Kaia since they were children.
Presley, the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died on September 20 at the age of 27, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
The investigation into his death remains ongoing, and an official cause of death has not been released. However, police have said that the death is being investigated as a suspected overdose. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.
According to reports cited by the Daily Mail, the actor had previously offered advice and support to the young model and was considered close to the Gerber family.
Presley followed his mother into modelling and had also spoken publicly about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse. He used his platform to discuss his experiences and encourage others facing similar challenges.
Earlier, Paris Hilton, Brooklyn Beckham and several other celebrities have paid tribute to him.
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Paris Hilton remembered Presley as a “kind and beautiful soul” in an emotional Instagram Story. She recalled their conversations, laughs and time together, describing him as someone with a “gentle heart” who made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.
“My heart is with your entire family during this unimaginable time,” Hilton wrote, adding that Presley would be deeply missed.
💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/hIeO0qe2B2
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 21, 2026
Brooklyn Beckham also paid tribute to Presley, writing on Instagram Stories, “Presley, you were the kindest. We’re going to miss you so much. X. We love you.”
Television personality Brody Jenner also remembered Presley, commenting “Love you brother” on his final Instagram post. Social media personality Chase Keith added, “Rest in peace man,” along with a broken-heart emoji.
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Weeks before Presley’s death, his sister, model Kaia Gerber, had spoken about his openness regarding his mental health journey. In an interview published in August, Kaia described her brother as someone who was willing to be open and vulnerable about his experiences.
“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything—and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone,’” Kaia said.
She added that trying to hide difficult experiences could make a person feel as though their family was ashamed of them. Her comments have since resurfaced following Presley’s death.
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