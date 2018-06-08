George Clooney: Proud of the changes I am seeing in this industry

George Clooney spoke about the changes in the entertainment industry in his speech George Clooney spoke about the changes in the entertainment industry in his speech

George Clooney accepted the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award on June 7 at a gala dinner at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. He made his acting debut on television in 1978 and is a recipient of three Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards, became the 46th recipient of the AFI honour at the ceremony, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“I am very proud of the changes I am seeing in this industry. They’re much overdue,” he said during his acceptance speech. He thanked his parents, who were present, calling them “two of the most ethical people I know. Their example was always due north”. The actor also spoke warmly of his wife Amal Clooney,”I thought you couldn’t have it all. I thought if you had a successful career you couldn’t have one great love and then I met Amal.”

Earlier in the evening, Clooney was introduced as “a man of the movies and a citizen of the world” by his father, broadcast journalist Nick Clooney.”Tonight is very special, I will treasure it,” he concluded, signing off by borrowing Edward R. Murrow’s signature line: “Good night and good luck.”

George Clooney has starred in famous works like Out of Sight, Three Kings, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, the Ocean’s trilogy, Michael Clayton, Up in the Air, The Descendants, Gravity and Hail, Caesar! He’s directed such films as Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night, and Good Luck and The Ides of March. His next project is a Hulu miniseries adaptation of Catch-22, which he will direct, produce and star in opposite Hugh Laurie and Kyle Chandler.

