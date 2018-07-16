George Clooney limps on the airport runway after scooter crash

George Clooney was injured in a scooter crash recently. George Clooney was injured in a scooter crash recently.

Actor-director George Clooney arrived here and crossed the airport runway unassisted just a few days after a scooter crash. Clooney was still in pain as he cautiously walked through the small airport. He is currently filming his new Hulu series Catch-22 here, reports etonline.com

Italian authorities had said the 57-year-old actor was involved in a traffic collision on July 10 while riding his scooter near Olbia, Italy. Clooney was going about 60MPH when a Mercedes hit him and that he was thrown about 20 ft in the air.

Etonline described the footage of Clooney’s scooter crash as a serious accident. The video shows a motorbike ahead of Clooney narrowly dodges a black car when the vehicle suddenly stops in front of it, but the actor isn’t so lucky and smashes straight into the car.

Surveillance footage of the accident shows that the crash was so bad that it left the actor struggling on the ground in the middle of traffic.

Reportedly, Clooney’s helmet hit the windshield so hard it broke due to the force of the impact. He was hospitalized after the accident.

Clooney has a home on the Italian mainland, on Lake Como. The actor and his wife Amal along with their year-old twins were spending quality time with each other at the place.

