Midnight Cowboy actor Georgann Johnson dead at 91

Georgann Johnson passes away after six decades of acting. Georgann Johnson passes away after six decades of acting.

Georgann Johnson is no more. The Midnight Cowboy actor passed away at the age of 91. She died on June 4, reported variety.com.

With a career spanning six decades, the actor first appeared on television in 1950s’ commercials, later appearing opposite James Dean in TV drama Life Sentence.

Georgann’s live TV performances include the original production of Bang the Drum Slowly (1956) with Paul Newman as well as playing Tony Randall’s wife in Mr Peepers from 1952 to 1955.

Her dream of singing in a Big Band came to fruition in Steve Allen’s Songs for Sale (1950-1952), a talent show for aspiring songwriters. Peggy Lee performed Georgann’s song, which won the prize and made an impression on Allen. He later cast her in the live television musical The Bachelor. In 1954, Georgann headed to Broadway to appear in Reclining Figure as well as the Room Service revival starring Jack Lemmon in 1953.

In the 1960’s, Georgann performed in Critic’s Choice on Broadway opposite Henry Fonda as well as episodes of Dr. Kildare, The Doctors, and The Fugitive. She later encountered Jon Voight as the ‘Rich Lady’ in 1969’s Midnight Cowboy.

The 70s featured soap operas for Georgann, as she appeared in long-running roles on both Another World/Somerset as Ellen Grant and in As the World Turns as Jane Spencer.

Throughout the next 35 years, Georgann recurred on All My Children and Wiseguy. She appeared as Sharon Gless’ mother in The Trials of Rosie O’Neill and as Jane Seymour in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. Georgann also featured in guest spots on Seinfeld, Thirtysomething, and Elsewhere.

The late actors is survived by her four daughters – Carol Prager, Annie Prager, Sally Seymour, and Molly Boyll, as well as three grandchildren.

(With IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd