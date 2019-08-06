Toggle Menu
Gemma Chan in talks to join Marvel’s The Eternals

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan is in negotiations to join Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel's The Eternals.

Award-winning director Chloe Zhao will direct The Eternals. (Photo: Gemma Chan/Instagram)

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan is in negotiations to come on board Marvel’s The Eternals.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will join a cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani.

This will be Chan’s second Marvel role after she was recently seen essaying Kree sniper Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel. However, it is uncertain whether the actor will reprise the part or play a different one.

Barry Keoghan, best known for Dunkirk and Chernobyl, is also joining the project.

Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff and Don Lee are also a part of the cast.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of The Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

Award-winning director Chloe Zhao is attached to helm the movie from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Marvel head Kevin Feige is producing.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 6, 2020.

