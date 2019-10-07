Gemini Man review roundup: Will Smith’s sci-fi thriller divides critics

Ang Lee’s latest Gemini Man has received a divisive critical reception. The film, starring Will Smith is a dual role, has scored a 48 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Gemini Man’s impressive visuals are supported by some strong performances, but this sci-fi thriller is fatally undermined by a frustratingly subpar story.”

Advertising

The film has Will Smith’s elite assassin, Henry Brogan, who is pursued by a younger clone of himself called Jackson Brogan. Smith portrayed the latter role with motion capture and de-aging technologies.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, and Benedict Wong play supporting roles.

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw wrote, “The digital novelty is striking for the first 10 minutes, silly for the next 10 minutes, and by the end of the movie you’re pining for the analogue values of script and direction.”

Advertising

Polygon’s Matt Patches said in his review, “Luckily, audiences get two Smiths for the price of one. Gemini Man’s father-son drama forged through battle tugs at the heartstrings. Lee, who has jumped from The Ice Storm to Hulk to Brokeback Mountain to Life of Pi over the years, is not just invested in the technology. His choices work in service of a story and his actors, who resist obvious stereotypes as they navigate obvious intrigue. I don’t know if Gemini Man plays well without the perfect projection, but I do know it’s working on every level.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Stephen Dalton wrote, “The disappointing end result feels less than the sum of the talents involved, a weak script and thin high-concept plot only just held together by smart visual wizardry.”

The official synopsis of Gemini Man reads, “Gemini Man (#GeminiMan) is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith (#WillSmith) as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong. Gemini Man opens in theaters October 11, 2019.”