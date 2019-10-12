Gemini Man full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Gemini Man has found its way to the piracy website, Tamilrockers, just a few hours after its release in India. The movie, directed by Ang Lee and starring Will Smith in the lead, is now available for illegal download.

Tamilrockers is an infamous piracy website known for illegally providing high-definition content of all the latest film releases.

The site operates freely despite a high court order against them. This is because they keep changing their domain extension every single time, making it hard to track. Tamilrockers can also be accessed by proxy servers.

Despite the hype, Gemini Man was not received well by critics. The Indian Express critic Shalini Langar gave the film 2 stars. In her review, she wrote, “This Will Smith starrer is dragged down by the fact that elements which might have been novel two decades ago – from government-trained assassins who are now State targets, to secret experiments and off-the-books soldiers – are stale from overuse now.”

“The conflict-of-the-clones is also unconvincing, with the film not sure how to treat the younger Smith. Its half-heartedness shows in its long-winded attempts at establishing him as a proxy son of the jaded Henry, without explicitly saying so,” she further added.