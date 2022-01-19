Gaspard Ulliel, who played young Hannibal Lecter and Yves Saint Laurent, dies at 37

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for playing a young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising, has died aged 37 after a skiing accident, his family say.

Ulliel was hospitalised on Tuesday following a head injury, but did not survive.

He portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007′s Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent. He is also a cast member in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, and is the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

An investigation is under way into Tuesday’s accident in the Rosiere ski area in the Savoie region, according to the Savoie prosecutor’s office.

Police and the prosecutor’s office would not divulge details of the accident. France Bleu said Ulliel apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes, and the other skier was not hospitalized.

(With inputs from AP)