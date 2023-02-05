scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie expecting their second child together

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in early 2021.

kit haringtonKit Harington and wife Rose Leslie are set to welcome their second child (Photo: AP)

Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame, who played the role of Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively in the HBO fantasy series, are once again expecting a baby together.

According to Page Six, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Harington announced the news of their impending arrival while appearing on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’. Harington and Leslie welcomed their first child — a baby boy — in early 2021. Talking about his two-year-old son, Harington told Fallon their son is “about to get the shock of his life” as he’s set to “get a brother or sister.” “I’m terrified… With the first baby you’re like walking through clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for 9 months, well — the man is anyway,” Harington admitted, reported Page Six.

When asked what his son thinks about the new baby, Harington explained he hasn’t “conceptually understood it just yet.” “We’re trying to get him ready for it, we point to Rose’s tummy and we say, ‘Mommy’s baby.’ And he points at his tummy and says, ‘My baby,” Harington said.

In September 2020, Leslie, 35, confirmed that she and Harington, 36, had a baby on the way. Her pregnancy was revealed by the UK’s Make magazine when the actress debuted her baby bump on the cover, as per Page Six.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 12:42 IST
