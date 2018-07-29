Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage to star in Sony’s Rumpelstiltskin movie

Peter Dinklage plays the role of Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Peter Dinklage plays the role of Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Peter Dinklage, best known for playing the wily dwarf Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones, is all set to star in and produce a film on the classic fairy tale Rumpelstiltskin for Sony. Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season has finished production and will air next year.

British-American author Patrick Ness has been recruited to pen the script. Rumpelstiltskin was collected by Brothers Grimm in 19th century and is said to be a 4000-year-old story. It has seen countless adaptations in film, television and video-games, though it does not have a modern dedicated live-action adaptation.

It is likely that the movie will not be a direct adaptation of the story. Otherwise, Sony wouldn’t have hired somebody like Patrick Ness. The plot details are scarce for now, though. The classic tale had a miller lying to his king that his daughter can spin straw into gold. The king locks his daughter into a room and asks her to spin gold. It is then the impish creature Rumpelstiltskin arrives and does the job for her in return for her necklace.

Although this solves her temporary problem, the girl’s troubles are just beginning. Rumpelstiltskin has many variations and some plot points differ and even Brothers Grimm revised the ending to make it more dramatic and gory.

Peter Dinklage recently became the actor to hold the record for most Emmys while playing a single character. He has a total of 7 nominations, winning twice in 2011 and 2015. His performance in the TV series Game of Thrones has been loved by both critics and audiences.

He was last seen in Avengers: Infinity War as Eitri, the forger of divine weapons like Thor’s Mjolnir and Stormbreaker, a battle axe.

