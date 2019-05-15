Toggle Menu
Game of Thrones creators working on next Star Wars filmhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/game-of-thrones-creators-next-star-wars-film-david-benioff-d-b-weiss-5728906/

Game of Thrones creators working on next Star Wars film

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are working on the new Star Wars film expected to arrive in theaters in December 2022.

‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners behind next ‘Star Wars’ film
Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger shared that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are working on the new Star Wars film. (Photo: AP)

A piece of the Star Wars puzzle has just fallen into place.

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger said on Tuesday that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are working on the new Star Wars film expected in theaters in December 2022.

Iger revealed the information at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit in New York. He also said he would not be commenting further.

The company had previously announced that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, separately, and Benioff and Weiss were working on new Star Wars films but it wasn’t clear whose would come first.

Both, however, are expected to be separate from the Skywalker saga which will wrap up this December with J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Vice President Venkaiah Naidu heaps praise on Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi
2 Khamoshi trailer: Prabhudheva terrorises Tamannaah Bhatia
3 Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones in the race for top honors at MTV Movie and TV Awards