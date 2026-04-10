Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick dies at 35 after battle with motor neurone disease; his last post said ‘still lots to live for’

Actor and writer Michael Patrick, known for his appearance in Game of Thrones, has passed away at the age of 35 after a prolonged battle with motor neurone disease.

The Irish actor died in hospice care at the Northern Ireland Hospice, his wife Naomi Sheehan confirmed in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, April 8. He had been diagnosed with the condition on February 1, 2023.

“Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice,” Sheehan wrote. “He was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a progressive condition that affects nerve cells controlling essential functions such as movement, speech, swallowing, and breathing.

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‘He lived a life as full as any human can’

In her tribute, Sheehan remembered Patrick not just for his resilience during illness but for the joy he brought to those around him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Patrick (@michaelpatrick314)

“It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life,” she wrote. “He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man.”

She also expressed gratitude for the support they received over the years, ending her note with a quote Patrick loved.

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“We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years,” she wrote. “Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan and this feels appropriate now: ‘The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.’ So, don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love.”

GoFundMe campaign for Patrick

In November 2025, his friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his care following a tracheostomy—a medical procedure required to help him breathe as his muscles weakened.

The fundraiser highlighted the complexity of his care needs, explaining that the procedure would require continuous, specialised support. The estimated cost for his treatment and care was around GBP 100,000, but the campaign ultimately raised over GBP 110,487.

Michael Patrick shared health update in his final Instagram post

Earlier this year, in what turned out to be his final social media post, Patrick had opened up about his prognosis in a social media post, revealing that his neurologist had given him roughly a year to live. Despite the diagnosis, he remained hopeful, writing that there was “still lots to live for and lots planned.”

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He wrote,“3 years of having mnd. Still shite craic. Health update: Basically me and @nomsheehan were in hospital for over a week there – speaking to doctors and getting tests done etc. Talking about risks and implications of getting the trache put in. What day to day life would be like after the operation. In short I’m not going ahead with the tracheostomy.”

He went on to explain the logistical and medical challenges behind that decision.

“I had confirmation from it would be around 6-12 months before I could get home due to lack of staffing resources. Thanks so much to everyone who helped push this – from senior social workers, to politicians, to the chief executive of the hospital. Everyone has tried so hard, but there just isn’t the staff.”

Patrick also revealed the prognosis he had received from his neurologist, while holding on to hope for more time.

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“Also, my neurologist gave us the news that I likely have about 1 year left (obviously he can’t say for definite and we still have hope for the drug trial to buy some more time too). So I don’t want to risk a significant amount of that time being in a hospital bed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Patrick (@michaelpatrick314)

“Thanks so much for all the donations to the GoFundMe, even though I didn’t go ahead with the trachesotomy – it will still go towards providing me with specialist care as I enter the final stages of life. I’m still overwhelmed by all your generosity.”

He ended the post on a hopeful note.

“Anyway – still lots to live for and lots planned – here’s my wee godson Micheál visiting me in hospital.”

A career spanning television and theatre

Beyond his brief appearance in Game of Thrones, Patrick has featured in Blue Lights, This Town, and the BBC show My Left Nut, which he co-wrote, drawing inspiration from his teenage years.

His most recent role was in the German television film Mordlichtern: Tod auf den Färöer Inseln, which premiered in 2025.

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This article discusses motor neurone disease (MND/ALS) and hospice care for educational and informational purposes. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment; always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition. The narrative involves themes of end-of-life care and terminal illness that may be sensitive to some readers.