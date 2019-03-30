Game of Thrones actor Brendan Cowell joins Avatar sequels

Actor Brendan Cowell is the latest addition to the cast of James Cameron’s Avatar sequels. Cowell, who appeared as Harrag in the seventh season of HBO’s epic-fantasy drama Game of Thrones, has joined the franchise.

The actor will be playing Mick Scoresby, who captains a private-sector marine hunting vessel on the planet of Pandora.

“Jim and I are thrilled to welcome Brendan to the Avatar family and know that he will bring a great depth to the character of Mick Scoresby,” producer Jon Landau said in a statement

Avatar, released in 2009, was noted for its groundbreaking visual effects and cinematography, though it received criticism for its comparatively weak storyline and characters. It went on to become the highest worldwide grossing film in history with total earnings of 2.78 billion dollars. It remains so till date.

The first of four Avatar sequels is dated for December 18, 2020, and stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang return, though the latter’s character was killed in the first movie. Weaver will reportedly return in some other role.

David Thewlis, Oona Chaplin and Cliff Curtis are joining the franchise.

(With PTI inputs)