Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 to now release on August 14

Gal Gadot-starrer DC flick Wonder Woman 1984 will now release on August 14 instead of its previous release date, June 5.

The actor took to social media to share the news and wrote in the caption of the post, “In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all.”

Wonder Woman 1984, which will also see Kristen Wiig and Chris Pine in pivotal roles, is helmed by Patty Jenkins. The 2017 film Wonder Woman was also directed by Jenkins and went on to become a blockbuster.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, not only Wonder Woman 1984, several movies, including No Time to Die, Mulan, Black Widow, A Quiet Place II, Fast and Furious 9, Spiral and The Woman in the Window, have postponed their release dates.

