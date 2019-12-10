Gal Gadot suffered spine injuries while making Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 actor Gal Gadot said the entire shoot was hard but believes it was all “worth it”. Wonder Woman 1984 actor Gal Gadot said the entire shoot was hard but believes it was all “worth it”.

Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman 1984 was physically more gruelling for her than its 2017 predecessor and she suffered many spine injuries during the making of the film.

Gadot is back as the titular superhero with the new film that is set in the 80s, taking a time leap of over 60 years.

Patty Jenkins is also back as the director for Wonder Woman 1984 and so is Chris Pine, who reprises his role of Steve Trevor.

Speaking at the Comic-Con Experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Gadot said she has forged a close bond with Jenkins, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“She’s one of my very best, closest friends and it’s hard for me to say no to her. Also, she has great will.

“I’ll find myself trying to negotiate my stance with Patty and she’d be like, yeah, yeah yeah, I see what you’re saying, I know, but don’t you think it’s going to be so much better if…’ Those were the moments where I was like, ‘argh…!” the actor said.

Gadot said the entire shoot was hard but believes it was all “worth it”.

“The physical moments, because it is hard, and I have found myself with many different spine injuries because shooting this movie, for real. But at the same time, it’s worth it. And watching the movie now a few times, it’s totally, totally worth it,” she added.

Wonder Woman 1984, which also features Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig, will hit the theatres worldwide in June next year.

