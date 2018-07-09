Gal Gadot visits children’s hospital as Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, will release on November 1, 2019. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, will release on November 1, 2019.

Turns out Gal Gadot is a hero in real life as well. The Israeli actor, best known for playing DC superhero Wonder Woman, visited a children’s hospital in Annadale, Virginia, fully dressed in her iconic superhero outfit. Gal has essayed the role in three movies to date – Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman and Justice League. She is currently shooting for Wonder Woman sequel titled Wonder Woman 1984, which is due for release next year.

Dr Lucas Collazo of the Inova Children’s Hospital tweeted ,”Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84.” In the photos uploaded by Dr Lucas and a fan account, Gal can be seen posing with the kids and the staff.

Wonder Woman was a step ahead of other DC film universe movies that had solemn or out-and-out dark tone. While dark tones suited Batman, fans did not like what Zack Snyder did with Superman. The most optimistic of superheroes was written as a fascist thug who – wait for it – wasn’t averse to killing people. Patty Jenkins rightly ignored everything that was done before in the cinematic universe and went for a hopeful film with a lighter tone and a more colourful palette.

Released last year, Wonder Woman earned 821.8 million dollars worldwide, and broke several records. Director Patty Jenkins became the first woman to helm an American superhero movie. The film itself became the highest-grossing female-directed live-action movie of all time, highest-grossing origin movie and so on. It remains the only critically acclaimed DC film universe movie so far.

