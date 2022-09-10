scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Gal Gadot to play Evil Queen in Snow White remake, Rachel Zegler is the new Disney princess

Helmed by Marc Webb, Snow White releases in 2024. Alongside Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, the film also stars Andrew Burnap and Martin Klebba.

gal gadotGal Gadot to play Evil Queen in Snow White remake. (Photo: Reuters)

The first look of Disney’s live-action film Snow White was revealed on Friday at D23 Expo. Based on Disney’s first feature film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which was released in 1937, the short teaser of the movie featured actor Rachel Zegler in the role of Snow White and Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot as Evil Queen.

The short teaser began with the Evil Queen asking her iconic question to the magic mirror, “Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?” The Disney princess Snow White appeared in her signature costume in the teaser which ended with her dropping the poisonous apple.

After showcasing the teaser, the two stars took the centre stage to talk about their film. While Zegler was in tears after looking at the first footage of her film, Gadot shared how her role in Snow White is different from everything she has done until now in her career.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney (@disney)

“It’s such an honour to bring the first full-length animated feature to life,” said a tearful Zegler. She further elaborated on her version of Snow White as she said, “Snow White is the girl you remember. She’s definitely made for the modern age. There’s such an emphasis on what it really means to be the fairest of them all. And for Snow White, it’s coming to terms with finding herself, her inner voice and finding a sense of agency so that she can be a just ruler and a wonderful queen.”

Gal Gadot expressed her happiness in stepping into the shoes of the world’s first villain for the film. She opened up about playing the role of Evil Queen, “It was very different from anything that I’ve ever done before. I’m used to playing the other end of where the heart should be. She is the first most iconic villain in the world and stepping into her shoes and getting under her skin was so delightful.” She also added how happy she was about being able to “go cuckoo and crazy and stretch myself and dance” in the movie.

Helmed by Marc Webb, the film also stars Andrew Burnap and Martin Klebba in pivotal roles. The film will hit theaters in 2024.

