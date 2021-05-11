Wonder Woman 1984 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 15

The successful sequel to the blockbuster Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, is coming to Amazon Prime Video. The movie will start streaming on the OTT platform from May 15.

Wonder Woman 1984 sees Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor face-off against the dangerous duo of Max Lord and the Cheetah (Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig, respectively). Set in the Cold War era, the film has been helmed by Patty Jenkins, who directed the first part of the franchise.

Wonder Woman 1984 received a mixed response upon its release last year, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 59 per cent score. The critical consensus on the site read, “Wonder Woman 1984 struggles with sequel overload, but still offers enough vibrant escapism to satisfy fans of the franchise and its classic central character.”

Our own review of Wonder Woman 1984 was not very positive. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave it two stars and wrote in her review, “It’s hard to believe it’s the same director at the helm as WW84 stumbles through a long opening sequence of Diana as a young girl back among the Amazonians (again, for no valid reason), and then some run-of-the-mill rescues made by her as Wonder Woman in the ’80s. When Gadot swings, swishes, slides and sashays into a fight, and slings the bad guys with her lasso, she remains a delight to watch. However, the story takes too long to get around to fights worth fighting for, wasting its first punches and precious screen time on two-penny, amateur robbers.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will be available in four languages on Amazon Prime Video — English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.