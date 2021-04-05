Gal Gadot cradles baby bump, says she is working on ‘two upcoming projects’. See pic

Gal Gadot has shared a picture in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump as she reads a script. Gadot captioned the photo, “Working… on two major projects.” She did not reveal what the two projects might be, but one of them may be the baby itself if her wink emoji is any indication.

She is holding what may be the script of one of her future projects.

This will be Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano’s third child. Gadot, best known for her performance as the DC superhero Wonder Woman, was last seen in the sequel titled Wonder Woman 1984.

Gadot recently celebrated the win of Wonder Woman 1984’s stunt team in Screen Actors Guild Awards. She shared pictures and videos from the film’s behind the scenes. She wrote in the caption, “Huge CONGRATS to our unbelievable #WW84 stunt team for winning the Actor for Outstanding Action Performance by a stunt ensemble tonight at the @sagawards! They are the hardest working people in the bizz, amazing artists and athletes and not only were they such a huge part of this action packed film. But they were also crucial in keeping the cast and crew safe. We are so grateful for each and everyone of you and the incredible work you’ve put into this movie! Thank you all.”

She will next be seen in Netflix’s action-comedy thriller Red Notice. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers), the film takes place in multiple countries. It is centred around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world. Red Notice will release sometime this year.

Gal Gadot is also a part of the upcoming multi-starrer murder mystery film, Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile. The film, which is an Agatha Christie adaptation, also stars Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Death on the Nile has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its current release date is February 11, 2022.