Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Gal Gadot was ‘shaking’ at the way Joss Whedon spoke to her on Justice league sets: ‘I was shocked…’

Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman in the DC Universe, revealed that director Joss Whedon was aggressive towards her on the sets of 2017's Justice League.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
October 19, 2021 6:27:59 pm
Gal GadotGal Gadot plays Wonder Woman in DC films. (Photo: DC)

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has detailed director Joss Whedon’s behaviour during the reshoots for the Warner Bros film Justice League and revealed how he ‘threatened’ her career.

While Gadot has described her experience with Whedon in the past, she has never gone into the details about what transpired on the set of the 2017 superhero movie. Whedon was brought in by the studio for the reshoots and rewrites on the film when original director Zack Snyder stepped down during post-production following the death of his daughter.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Gal Gadot said she immediately told people that things were not okay.

“Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it… ‘

She added, “You’re dizzy, because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay.”

The actor, who is awaiting the release of the Netflix action film Red Notice, said she had a strong sense of justice.

“I would’ve done the same thing I think if I was a man. Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge.”

