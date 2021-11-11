Gal Gadot reveals which tastes better, Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila or Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin

Gal Gadot has revealed which of her Red Notice co-stars’ alcohol brands she prefers–Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila or Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, the latter of which even makes a quick cameo in the film. The action-comedy, reportedly among the most expensive movies Netflix has ever produced, will be released on the streamer on Friday.

In an interview with Collider, Gadot was put on the spot when she was asked which of her co-stars’ drinks tastes better. She gave a diplomatic answer: “Oh my god. They’re both pretty good, solid. It depends on what you’re feeling like having, you know.”

In the same interview, Gadot also gave an update on her upcoming Cleopatra movie, which reunites her with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. She said, “Cleopatra is definitely still happening. We have an amazing script and I cannot wait to celebrate and bring her story to the big screen.”

Red Notice is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. He previously directed Johnson in Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. It was earlier going to be released by Universal Pictures, before Netflix acquired the rights. Chris Diamantopoulos and Ritu Arya also star.

Red Notice is a globe-trotting action movie with twists and turns around every corner. It leans heavily on the strong screen presence of its stars. The film’s synopsis reads, “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”

Red Notice has not pleased critics. The film holds a rating of 42 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critics’ consensus reads, “Red Notice’s big budget and A-list cast add up to a slickly competent action comedy whose gaudy ingredients only make the middling results more disappointing.”