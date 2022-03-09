scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt joining Heart Of Stone with her; Hrithik Roshan says ‘Happy to hear this’

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt will feature in the Netflix film, Heart Of Stone.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 9, 2022 11:43:05 am
Alia BhattGal Gadot reacted to Alia Bhatt's announcement on joining Heart Of Stone (Photo: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot)

After Alia Bhatt announced first Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, Bollywood celebrities sent their best wishes and cheer. Gal Godot also reacted to Alia’s post where she made the announcement, with a raised-hands emoticon. The film will stream on Netflix.

Alia shared the Deadline article on her Instagram account, with a caption that included a heart and folded hands. Her mother Soni Razdan commented, “Congratulations,” with a fire and heart emoticon. Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar sent clapping emojis. Karan Johar responded with several hearts, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated her with several fire emoticons. Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Amazing Alia, happy to hear this.” Janhvi Kapoor sent hand-raised emoticons as well, while Ananya Panday wrote, “Alia!” Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Big congratulations!”

Also read |Concerned that Alia Bhatt might become ‘power drunk’, Mahesh Bhatt reveals he went to Amitabh Bachchan for advice

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

Heart of Stone will be helmed by Tom Harper. Gal Gadot on Monday revealed that she has already started filming Heart of Stone. The Wonder Woman actor took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from the film’s set. She wrote, “Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you💋 #HeartOfStone.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. She has several films in the pipeline, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Darlings, Brahmastra and Takht. bhatt

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Rakhi Sawant walk ITA awards red carpet

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement