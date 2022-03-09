Gal Gadot reacts to Alia Bhatt joining Heart Of Stone with her; Hrithik Roshan says ‘Happy to hear this’

After Alia Bhatt announced first Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, Bollywood celebrities sent their best wishes and cheer. Gal Godot also reacted to Alia’s post where she made the announcement, with a raised-hands emoticon. The film will stream on Netflix.

Alia shared the Deadline article on her Instagram account, with a caption that included a heart and folded hands. Her mother Soni Razdan commented, “Congratulations,” with a fire and heart emoticon. Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar sent clapping emojis. Karan Johar responded with several hearts, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated her with several fire emoticons. Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Amazing Alia, happy to hear this.” Janhvi Kapoor sent hand-raised emoticons as well, while Ananya Panday wrote, “Alia!” Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Big congratulations!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

Heart of Stone will be helmed by Tom Harper. Gal Gadot on Monday revealed that she has already started filming Heart of Stone. The Wonder Woman actor took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from the film’s set. She wrote, “Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you💋 #HeartOfStone.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. She has several films in the pipeline, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Darlings, Brahmastra and Takht. bhatt