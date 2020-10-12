Gal Gadot re-teams with Patty Jenkins for a film on Cleopatra

Actor Gal Gadot is all set to collaborate again with director Patty Jenkins for a historical drama on famous Egyptian queen Cleopatra, according to Variety.
Gadot and Jenkins have worked together on 2017’s superhero film Wonder Woman and its upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.
Paramount is the studio behind the Cleopatra film. It defeated Apple, Universal, Warner Bros and Netflix in the auction.
As you might have heard I teamed up with Patty jenkins and Leata Kalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. And we are especially thrilled to be announcing this on International Day of the Girl! We hope women and girls all around the world, who aspire to tell stories will never give up on their dreams and will make their voices heard, by and for other women. #cleopatra #internationaldayofthegirl
Laeta Kalogridis, known for writing Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island and Alita: Battle Angel, will pen the film.
Cleopatra was the last ruler of Egypt from the Ptolemaic dynasty. She took Roman emperor Julius Caesar as her lover and later married Caesar’s general Mark Antony.
Cleopatra has been portrayed on screen several times. Claudette Colbert and Elizabeth Taylor’s takes are the most popular ones. Lyndsey Marshal played Cleopatra in the HBO series Rome.
Gal Gadot is also a part of the upcoming multi-starrer murder mystery, Death on the Nile. The film, which is an Agatha Christie adaptation, also stars Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.
