Gal Gadot shares her look from Wonder Woman sequel

Israeli actor Gal Gadot has shared her look as DC’s superhero Wonder Woman in the upcoming sequel of 2017 film Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984. Gadot, director Patty Jenkins and ex-CCO of DC Entertainment and producer Geoff Johns have been teasing the much-awaited sequel with hints of what’s to come. But this is the first time we know how the Princess Diana of Themyscira would look in the film, clad in full battle gear.

The costume looks rather vivid, and has the deep tones of the New 52 DC universe overhaul costume in comic-books. There is no other difference, however, and the warrior-goddess features the same scarlet armour, navy blue skirt, headband, armbands, and her armoured bracelets (Bracelets of Submission in comics). When Gadot first appeared as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman, the colours were muted to reflect the so-called dark tone of DC film universe. Patty Jenkins wisely chose a more radiant colour palette in Wonder Woman and she has continued the same in the sequel too.

Wonder Woman 1984, as the title describes, will be set in the 1980s, against the backdrop of Cold War. As far as we know, Wonder Woman will come into conflict with the Soviet Union during what will be the Union’s last decade before it crumbles into smaller parts. And, inexplicably, Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is back. We do not know how he survived the aircraft explosion at the end of the first film and how he looks so young in the 1980s but it does look like he is back.

Kristen Wiig will play the villain or at least a villain in the film, Cheetah. Pedro Pascal, known for HBO’s Game of Thrones and Netflix’s Narcos, is also set to play an unknown role. Wonder Woman is slated to be released on November 1, 2019.

