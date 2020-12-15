Gal Gadot is a great scene partner: Wonder Woman 1984 actor Kristen Wiig

Wonder Woman 1984 introduces Kristen Wiig as the awkward gemologist Barbara-turned-apex predator Cheetah. (Photo: AP)

They maybe frenemies on screen as The Cheetah and Wonder Woman, but Hollywood stars Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot were like two peas in a pod on the sets of Wonder Woman 1984.

The upcoming DC film is a direct sequel to the 2017 superhero blockbuster Wonder Woman, which followed Gadot’s Diana Prince, who grows from a sheltered Amazonian princess to the titular warrior.

The follow-up introduces Wiig as the awkward gemologist Barbara-turned-apex predator Cheetah, who is impressed by Diana’s confident demeanour.

Gadot’s Diana, a lone warrior after losing friends in the aftermath of the first film set in 1918, also takes to Barbara’s sunny personality.

Famous for her comedic turns in films like Bridesmaids and Knocked Up, Wiig said Barbara and Diana become friends as they sort of complete each other.

“I think Diana does see something in Barbara that she’s missing in her life: Barbara’s sort of openness and desire to be a part of society, because Diana’s so alone, too. I think they connect over that in a big way,” Wiig said in an exclusive transcript shared with PTI by Warner Bros.

On working with Gadot, the actor said they bonded instantly over their “similar sense of humour”.

“We really hit it off, much to the crew’s dismay because we were making up songs and singing and laughing all the time… Gal is just a great scene partner and friend and I loved working with her,” she added.

Gadot too heaped praises upon her co-star, saying Wiig brought so many layers to the dual character of Barbara and The Cheetah.

“I love Kristen Wiig. She is a super-talented performer, actress, comedienne – you name it… The most amazing thing about working with her is her ability to transform; one minute she’s super vulnerable and shy and then, when she plays Cheetah, you look in her eyes and Kristen’s not there anymore, it’s a whole new thing. She’s brilliant,” she said.

Director Patty Jenkins returns at the helm for the second part following the critical and box office success of the first movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 also features Narcos star Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, a charming businessman with a hidden agenda, while Chris Pine return as Captain Steve Trevor, along with Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, Diana’s aunt and mother, respectively.

The film is slated to be released in Indian cinemas on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Presented by Warner Bros Pictures, the superhero movie is an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production.

