Gal Gadot: Grateful I got to be part of Ralph Breaks the Internet

Actor Gal Gadot is happy about her film Ralph Breaks the Internet getting a Golden Globe nomination.

Advertising

Ralph Breaks the Internet has earned a nomination in Best Animated film category. Ralph Breaks the Internet”, which is a sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, is pitted against Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“Bucket list item checked off. Be a part of a musical number in a Disney movie,” Gadot posted on her Instagram page.

“Also so happy to hear the film is nominated for Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature. So grateful I got to be part of this film,” she added.

Advertising

In the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ project, Gadot has lent her voice to the character of Shank, a tough and talented driver in an intense and gritty online racing game called Slaughter Race. It released in India on November 23.

Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, Ralph Breaks the Internet brings back Ralph and his fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz.

This time the digital duo go on a journey to explore the world of internet, where they hope to find a replacement steering wheel for Vanellope’s own racing game, the arcade classic Sugar Rush.

The 76th annual Golden Globes will be held here on January 6.