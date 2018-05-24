Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot to produce Fidel Castro drama

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been roped in to produce the Fidel Castro drama Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been roped in to produce the Fidel Castro drama

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been roped in to produce a film based on Peter Kornbluh’s Politico article “‘My Dearest Fidel’: An ABC Journalist’s Secret Liaison With Fidel Castro”.

The 33-year-old actor may also feature in the film, Variety reported. Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato will pen the adaptation of Kornbluh’s article.

Warner Bros studios has acquired the movie rights for Sue Kroll on behalf of Kroll & Co Entertainment through her exclusive deal. Kroll has partnered with Gadot and Jaron Varsano in developing the material.

Kroll and Varsano will co-produce. The reportage chronicles the previously untold story of how ABC journalist Lisa Howard engaged in what Kornbluh described as “intimate diplomacy” with Castro.

Howard was the network’s first full-time female reporter and became a key asset in the establishment of a top-secret channel between Washington and Havana to discuss reconciliation after the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Howard died in 1965 due to an overdose of painkillers.

Talking about joining the project, Gadot said, “When I first read Peter’s article, I was entranced by his thrilling account of a complicated, fascinating woman in the midst of a high-stakes, real-life drama.”

“I knew immediately that I had to be involved creatively with telling Lisa Howard’s story, and am thrilled to be producing this film with Sue.”

Kroll added, “I’m so excited to bring this story to life with great creative partners in Gal, Jaron, Peter, and Chris. This is a remarkable true story, anchored by an incredible woman, and lends itself to a dramatic and thrilling cinematic experience.”

Currently, Kornbluh is a historian of US-Cuban relations at the National Security Archive in Washington DC.

