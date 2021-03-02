Gal Gadot expecting third child with Jaron Varsano, shares announcement with adorable family photo

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot with her husband Jaron Varsano. (Photo: Instagram/gal_gadot)

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has announced she is pregnant with her third child. The Wonder Woman 1984 star already shares daughters — Alma, nine, and Maya, three — with husband and real estate developer Jaron Varsano. Gadot, 35, revealed the news on Instagram on Monday.

“Here we go again,” the actor captioned a family selfie with her daughters and Varsano, 45, cradling her baby bump.

Gadot’s announcement comes hours after she presented the best foreign language film award at the 2021 Golden Globes to Lee Isaac Chung’s Korean-American feature Minari.

The actor sparked pregnancy rumours after she appeared in a white, flowing Givenchy mini dress with sheer sleeves at the awards ceremony on Sunday.