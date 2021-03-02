Gal Gadot expecting third child with Jaron Varsano, shares announcement with adorable family photo

March 2, 2021 11:16:11 am
Hollywood star Gal Gadot has announced she is pregnant with her third child. The Wonder Woman 1984 star already shares daughters — Alma, nine, and Maya, three — with husband and real estate developer Jaron Varsano. Gadot, 35, revealed the news on Instagram on Monday.
“Here we go again,” the actor captioned a family selfie with her daughters and Varsano, 45, cradling her baby bump.
View this post on Instagram
Gadot’s announcement comes hours after she presented the best foreign language film award at the 2021 Golden Globes to Lee Isaac Chung’s Korean-American feature Minari.
The actor sparked pregnancy rumours after she appeared in a white, flowing Givenchy mini dress with sheer sleeves at the awards ceremony on Sunday.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.