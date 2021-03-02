scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Latest news

Gal Gadot expecting third child with Jaron Varsano, shares announcement with adorable family photo

Gal Gadot has two daughters -- Alma, 9, and Maya, 3 -- with husband and real estate developer Jaron Varsano.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
March 2, 2021 11:16:11 am
Gal Gadot and Jaron VarsanoWonder Woman star Gal Gadot with her husband Jaron Varsano. (Photo: Instagram/gal_gadot)

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has announced she is pregnant with her third child. The Wonder Woman 1984 star already shares daughters — Alma, nine, and Maya, three — with husband and real estate developer Jaron Varsano. Gadot, 35, revealed the news on Instagram on Monday.

“Here we go again,” the actor captioned a family selfie with her daughters and Varsano, 45, cradling her baby bump.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gadot’s announcement comes hours after she presented the best foreign language film award at the 2021 Golden Globes to Lee Isaac Chung’s Korean-American feature Minari.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The actor sparked pregnancy rumours after she appeared in a white, flowing Givenchy mini dress with sheer sleeves at the awards ceremony on Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff birthday: 15 photos of the action star

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 02: Latest News

Advertisement