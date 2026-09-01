Gal Gadot addresses Wonder Woman exit, calls DC’s treatment of Henry Cavill ‘not elegant’

Actor Gal Gadot has finally spoken out the end of her run as Wonder Woman, saying she wasn’t surprised she was ultimately no longer part of the DC Universe (DCU), despite the makers initially expressing interest in continuing to work with her. She also criticised the production company for the way it cut ties with actor Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), and director Patty Jenkins.

Don’t Miss | Kamal Haasan-Asin’s Samurai-Kalaripayattu epic, 19th Step, was killed 20 days before filming

In a recent interview, Gadot said she wouldn’t return as Wonder Woman, even if offered the role. “For me to go to do another Wonder Woman, I am not sure I would at this point in my life with four children and different schools and all of that. To check out from all of them for such a long period of time, it doesn’t work for my life anymore at this point,” the actor reportedly said during an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Story continues below this ad

Reacting to DC Studios’ decision to not bring her back, Gadot said, “I saw the way everybody else was handled. The Henry Cavill situation was not handled elegantly, to say the least. Patty Jenkins was not handled elegantly. We’re all adults, and we’re all good.”

ICYMI | Madhavan once grew 70% of his vegetables on his Mumbai terrace, revived barren land in TN

She, however, expressed her gratitude for having had the opportunity to play the character and extended her best wishes to whoever reprises the role.

“I am so grateful I got the opportunity to wear these boots and have the character be so celebrated. I can only wish whoever is next comes pure to this journey. This character means so much to so many of us. It was never mine. I was always just a vessel. This is Hollywood.”

Story continues below this ad

What happened to Wonder Woman 3?

Although Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), the second instalment in the standalone franchise based on the eponymous DC character, opened to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, the makers revealed shortly after its release that they were considering a sequel. In fact, Warner Bros Pictures — of which DC Studios is a division — confirmed the development, with Gal Gadot returning to play the titular character and Patty Jenkins at the helm.

However, the rejig at DC, which led to filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran taking over the reins and DC Films paving the way for DC Studios, effectively brought Wonder Woman 3 to a grinding halt. Although Gal Gadot made brief cameos as Wonder Woman in Shazam (2023) and The Flash (2023), reports later indicated that she would no longer continue as the character.

Meanwhile, in June 2025, James Gunn confirmed that a new Wonder Woman movie was in the works but that he hadn’t zeroed in on who would essay the titular role in the new DCU, a reboot of the previously existing DCEU. This further underscored that Gadot was no longer part of the franchise.

Also Read | Master Ravi: Child star who challenged Shashi Kapoor, earned Rs 3,500 daily as ‘Junior Amitabh’

Story continues below this ad

What’s next for DC’s Wonder Woman reboot?

Confirming that a new Wonder Woman movie is in the pipeline, James Gunn told Entertainment Weekly in a June 2025 interview that the project is “slow moving, but it’s moving.” He added, “We’re working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman’s being written right now.”

Check Out | Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: Yash’s film crosses Rs 300 crore mark as collections continue to decline

During a July 2025 interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn said, “I’ve always had Wonder Woman as a priority. But we got the first few things started, and there are some other things that are really close to green-lighting. So now a little time has passed, and we really need Wonder Woman, and we really need Batman, because they’re so important to us. And so it’s become a little bit more like going to everybody at DC and being like, we need to figure this out. We have good writers on Wonder Woman, and we just have to make sure it’s working and they have to not be somebody who’s gonna take two years to write a script.”

Gal Gadot appeared as Wonder Woman for the first time in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). She is currently gearing up for the release of director Kevin Macdonald’s action thriller The Runner, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, September 2.