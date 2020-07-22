Gael Garcia Bernal joins M Night Shyamalan’s next

Mexican star Gael Garcia Bernal will play the lead in M Night Shyamalan’s next. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Mexican star Gael Garcia Bernal will play the lead in M Night Shyamalan’s next. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Mexican star Gael Garcia Bernal has joined Indian-American filmmaker M Night Shyamalan’s thriller for Universal.

Shyamalan, known for his films The Sixth Sense and The Village among others, will write, produce and direct the untitled film. The details about the plot of the multi-starrer are being kept under wraps, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The Babel star joins already announced cast members Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps.

Shyamalan will be co-producing the film along with Ashwin Rajan for Blinding Edge Pictures. Marc Bienstock also serves as producer. Steven Schneider will executive produce the project.

The film is part of a two-picture deal the studio has in place with Shyamalan after releasing the director’s last three movies, Glass, Split and The Visit.

The project is slated for a July 23, 2021 release.

