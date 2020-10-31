Funny Boy trailer: This Deepa Mehta film is a story of acceptance, love and inclusion

Funny Boy will premiere on Netflix on December 10.

The trailer of Deepa Mehta’s next, titled Funny Boy is out. The film is Canada’s official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category

The trailer begins with the introduction of a young boy Arjie who is made fun of for his ‘girly’ ways in his childhood. Later in his younger years, he is tormented for his sexual preference and is even rebuked by the family for going against the societal norms. But he always has the support of his mother. As the trailer proceeds, we also get to see the building tension between the minority Tamils and the majority Sinhalese in Sri Lanka. Amid this political furore, Arjie tries to find acceptance and love.

Funny Boy is shot and set in Sri Lanka in the 1970’s and 80’s. Throughout the trailer, we get to see shots of beautiful locales of the country. Co-written by Mehta and Selvadurai, and produced by David Hamilton, it stars Arush Nand and Brandon Ingram. The film’s cast also includes Nimmi Harasgama, Ali Kazmi, Agam Darshi, Seema Biswas, Rehan Mudannayake, and Shivantha Wijesinha.

Funny Boy is an adaptation of Canadian-Sri Lankan author Shyam Selvadurai’s 1994 novel of the same name.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay released the trailer of Funny Boy on Twitter and shared, “Yesterday, Deepa Mehta’s FUNNY BOY was announced by Canada as the country’s official selection for @TheAcademy Awards. Today, we share the first trailer for this moving film, which @ARRAYNow will release on @netflix in December. Watch, smile and share. Let’s spread some love.”

Funny Boy will premiere on Netflix on December 10.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd