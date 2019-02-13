Frozen 2 teaser trailer: Elsa and Anna are back and you can’t ‘Let It Go’

Elsa and Anna are back in the next installment of the popular Disney film Frozen. Disney released the teaser trailer of Frozen 2 on Wednesday. And much to fans’ joy, the teaser trailer re-introduces the much-loved characters of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven and Olaf.

Watch the teaser trailer of Frozen 2 here:

Advertising

The video opens with Elsa at the edge of a beach in a dark stormy night where she is trying to fight against rough waters. We see her running towards the raging seas and even though it pushes her out a couple of times, she keeps trying. In the first movie, Elsa had isolated herself because she could not control her powers but by the end of the film, Elsa had taken full control of her magical powers and also saved her city.

We also meet Anna, but she is not the chirpy person that we met in the first movie anymore. She looks worried and we are guessing the story this time, is probably a little too intense.

The teaser trailer ends with the cast standing on the edge of a cliff looking upon a city welcoming autumn. The last slide that announces the title has Frozen 2 written in ice but a red leaf floats around.

The 2013 film won two Academy Awards in the categories of Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (“Let It Go”).

Advertising

Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will reprise their roles in the sequel. Frozen 2 releases on November 22.