Frozen 2 trailer: Elsa sets out to discover the root of her magical powers

The new trailer of Disney’s Frozen 2 is out, and it looks every bit wondrous and magical as one had hoped it would be. Elsa has embarked on a new adventure, to traverse greater heights and travel North to discover what made her the way she is. Will she get answers to her questions?

The new clip gives us a glimpse of what fantastical treats await the fans of the Disney movie. Frozen 2 seems bigger and better, in terms of the visual effects and the graphics. The opening shot shows Elsa battling an oncoming tide, but it looks like it will end up overpowering her.

Elsa’s sister Anna, on the other hand, vows to not let anything hurt her special sibling. Together with Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, the duo will face tough times and in all likelihood, an unknown monstrosity.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Frozen 2 opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.”

The 2015 hit Frozen had created waves all over the world with its storytelling, songs and visuals.