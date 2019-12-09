Frozen 2 leads box office again

Frozen 2 has already grossed 919.7 million dollars worldwide. (Disney via AP) Frozen 2 has already grossed 919.7 million dollars worldwide. (Disney via AP)

Frozen 2 blanketed multiplexes for the third straight weekend, continuing its reign at No. 1 with 34.7 million dollars in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The Walt Disney Co. animated sequel has already grossed 919.7 million dollars worldwide. It will soon become the sixth Disney release this year to cross 1 billion dollars, a record sure to grow to seven once Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters later this month. Early next week, Disney will cross 10 billion dollars at the global box office this year.

But the weekend overall at the box office was yet another disappointing one for the movie industry. A handful of under-performing releases and a relatively thin wide-release schedule hasn’t helped the 5.6% slide in domestic ticket sales from last year, according to data firm Comscore.

This weekend produced an outright flop in Playmobil: The Movie, the week’s only new wide release. The STX Films release was never expected to do well, but it bombed so thoroughly that it will rank among the worst-performing wide-releases ever. It grossed 668,000 dollars in 2,337 venues, giving it a per-theater average of just 286 dollars.

A handful of companies combined to produce the 75 million dollars French film, including Wild Bunch and Pathe.

The top five films were almost unchanged from last weekend.

Rian Johnson’s acclaimed, star-studded whodunit Knives Out remained in second place with 14.2 million dollars, declining a modest 47% in its second week of release. With 63.5 million dollars cumulatively and 124.1 million dollars worldwide, the Lionsgate release has been one of the season’s bright spots.

So has James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari, which stayed in third place with 6.5 million dollars over its fourth weekend. The racing drama, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, has sped to a global take of 168 million dollars for Disney, which acquired the film’s original studio, 20th Century Fox, earlier this year. The film cost about 100 million dollars to make.

Melina Matsoukas’ outlaw romance Queen & Slim moved up to fourth in its second week with 6.5 million dollars, swapping places with Marielle Heller’s Mister Rogers drama A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (5.2 million dollars in its third weekend).

Todd Haynes’ true-story legal drama Dark Waters, starring Mark Ruffalo as a defense attorney who takes on the DuPont chemical company, expanded nationwide to 2,011 theaters. The Focus Features release made 4.1 million dollars.

Celine Sciamma’s acclaimed period romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire opened at two locations with a very strong 33,552 dollars per-theater average. Neon will release the French film wider in February.

Some of the weekend’s most widespread movie watching may have been on Netflix, though the streaming service doesn’t disclose viewership tallies or box-office receipts.

After a three-week theatrical run, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, one of the year’s most critically acclaimed films, began streaming Friday. On Friday, Nielsen said Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman last weekend drew an average audience of 13.6 million viewers from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. Netflix has said Nielsen numbers, which only estimate U.S. viewership, reflect an incomplete picture.

Amazon likewise didn’t release ticket sales for The Aeronauts, which opened in 52 theaters over the weekend. Tom Harper’s film, which cost $40 million to make, stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones as 19th century balloonists.

A week before it opens in North America, Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level debuted in 18 international countries where it made 52.5 million dollars. The sequel to 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which grossed 962 million dollars worldwide, is expected to lead the box office next weekend.

