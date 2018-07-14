Frozen 2: Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown in talks to join the cast

Frozen 2 is scheduled to be released on November 27, 2019. Frozen 2 is scheduled to be released on November 27, 2019.

Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown are in talks to join the cast of Disney’s sequel to 2013 musical fantasy animated adventure film Frozen. Evan Rachel Wood was last seen in the second season of HBO’s Westworld, while Sterling K Brown appears in NBC’s family drama This is Us.

Frozen was a smash hit, raking in almost 1.3 billion worldwide, with more than 400 million dollars in the domestic market. It also took home two Oscars – one for Best Animated Feature and the other for Best Original Song (“Let It Go”). It also won the Golden Globe and BAFTA award for best animated film.

Frozen also received positive reviews. It holds a 90% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Beautifully animated, smartly written, and stocked with singalong songs, Frozen adds another worthy entry to the Disney canon.”

Frozen was based on the fictional kingdom of Arendelle. It is ruled by two sisters, the older of whom escapes the palace to the snowy mountains because of her fear of being stigmatised due to her magical cryokinetic powers. The younger sister goes in search of her with iceman, his reindeer and a talking snowman, Olaf. A 21-minute Frozen short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure was released with last year’s Disney-Pixar musical-animated film Coco.

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad are set to reprise their voice-roles as Elsa, Anna and Olaf, respectively. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will also return to direct. The voice recording had begun last year. Josh Gad had last year posted an image with the directors with the caption, “Nothing is more exciting than getting back in the booth with this incredible team. Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez along with John Lasseter and the amazing people at @disneyanimation have created a story that carries on the incredible legacy of the original #Frozen and continues to build and expand on the characters and themes in new and exciting ways. Unfortunately, that’s all I can tell you right now. But, rest assured #Frozen2 is on the way and damn is it going to be special. 11.27.19”

Frozen 2 is scheduled to be released on November 27, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd