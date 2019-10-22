Toggle Menu
Frozen 2 character posters: A sneak peek into Disney’s long-awaited sequelhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/frozen-2-character-posters-sneak-peek-disney-sequel-6082521/

Frozen 2 character posters: A sneak peek into Disney’s long-awaited sequel

Disney's Frozen 2 is the sequel to 2013's Frozen and continues the story of sisters Elsa and Anna. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Santino Fontana will return to voice their characters.

Frozen 2 posters
Frozen 2 hits theatres on November 22, 2019.

Disney has unveiled four new posters from Frozen 2. The film is the sequel to 2013’s Frozen and continues the story of sisters Elsa and Anna. This time, we will discover more about Elsa’s magical powers.

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Santino Fontana will return to voice their characters. Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Rachel Matthews, and Jason Ritter join the franchise.

Jennifer Lee, who wrote and co-directed the first film with Chris Buck, is joined by Allison Schroeder in screenwriting duties for the sequel.

frozen 2 posters
Elsa will learn more about her magical powers in Frozen 2. These powers enable her to launch blasts of ice and build elaborate structures like palaces.
frozen 2 posters
Anna and the sentient snowman Olaf ride through stormy waters in a boat made of ice (likely built by Elsa).
frozen 2 posters
Olaf was one of the most-loved characters in the original film and it will be interesting to see whether his adorably sunny optimism towards everything is affected by anything in the sequel.
frozen 2 posters
Kristoff on his beloved reindeer Sven.

Frozen 2’s synopsis reads, “Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.”

Frozen 2 hits theatres on November 22, 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android