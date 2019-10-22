Frozen 2 character posters: A sneak peek into Disney’s long-awaited sequel

Disney has unveiled four new posters from Frozen 2. The film is the sequel to 2013’s Frozen and continues the story of sisters Elsa and Anna. This time, we will discover more about Elsa’s magical powers.

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Santino Fontana will return to voice their characters. Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Rachel Matthews, and Jason Ritter join the franchise.

Jennifer Lee, who wrote and co-directed the first film with Chris Buck, is joined by Allison Schroeder in screenwriting duties for the sequel.

Frozen 2’s synopsis reads, “Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.”

Frozen 2 hits theatres on November 22, 2019.