Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews tests positive for coronavirus

Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 26-year-old actor, who voices Honey Maren in the 2019 Disney animated film, told her Instagram followers that she has been in quarantine for the past week.

“Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I’m feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some.

“Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions. I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let’s please be mindful of our decisions – now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let’s take care of one another,” she wrote in her Instagram story on Monday.

The actor also shared the list of her symptoms to create awareness about the coronavirus outbreak.

Matthews joins Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko and Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju who tested positive for coronavirus.

The virus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city, was declared pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO) last week.

The COVID-19 has claimed over 7,000 lives and infected more than 175,530 people in 145 countries.

