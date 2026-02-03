From Shakira to Kim Kardashian: Here’s everyone Lewis Hamilton has been romantically linked to

From pop-stars to international models, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been romantically linked to some very big names.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 03:05 PM IST
Lewis HamiltonLewis Hamilton has been linked to pop-star Shakira in the past. (Photo: Instagram/Shakira)
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has found himself in the spotlight, and it’s not because of his skills on the track. The 7-time world champion is rumoured to be dating reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and that’s all anyone can talk about. However, big names and successful women aren’t something new for Hamilton, as he has quite the dating history. From pop stars to international models, Hamilton has been romantically linked to the who’s who of Hollywood.

Even though pictures and sightings together tell a lot of stories, Hamilton has hardly ever confirmed his romance with anyone. The one that he did was a 7-year relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger, and after their split in 2015, Hamilton became even more secretive about his personal life.

Back when Lewis Hamilton was still a teenager, his path crossed with television star Danielle Lloyd. Numbers were exchanged, and they soon became friends, and according to a Lloyd interview with the Daily Mail, the couple dated for 6 months. She said, “We were both out with friends, but there was a bit of a spark, and we swapped numbers. After that I went back to Liverpool, and he lived in London, but we stayed in touch.” However, due to their age and the distance between them, the couple split on amicable terms.

Hamilton then started dating his classmate from Cambridge Arts and Sciences College, Jodie Ma. The two dated for about 4 years before going their separate ways. Then Hamilton got involved in arguably his most serious romantic relationship. He met Nicole Scherzinger in 2007 at an MTV awards ceremony, and things started accelerating soon. Scherzinger once described to the Daily Mail how incredibly close and in sync she was with Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger in 2011. (Photo: Reuters)

Talking about their similar sense of humour, she said, “We are very similar and can relate to one another a lot. We are both driven people who are serious about our work, so we are very supportive of the time we do have together. Finding time for each other can get complicated, but we find a way to work it out. And it just makes things more interesting when we do get together.” However, after several on-and-off moments, the couple decided to go their separate ways in 2015, a decision which was reportedly difficult for both parties.

It was after this that Lewis Hamilton became incredibly reserved about his personal life and stopped sharing details about whatever was happening beyond the track. Over the next 3 years, Hamilton was linked to model Gigi Hadid, singer Rita Ora, models Barbara Palvin, Winnie Harlow, and Sofia Richie, and rapper Nicki Minaj, while adding two more F1 championships to his tally. In May 2023, Hamilton was seen spending time with pop star Shakira after she attended a race. Some sources close to the couple even confirmed to People magazine that the two were in the “getting to know each other” phase. However, later during a Rolling Stone interview, Shakira said that the two were just friends.

