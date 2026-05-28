Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
From Good Will Hunting to Forrest Gump: 10 Hollywood movies to lift your spirits
From Good Will Hunting and Dead Poets Society to Whiplash and The Pursuit of Happyness, these inspiring films offer the perfect emotional boost during difficult times.
Written by Seekriti Saha
Life throws curveballs at us when we least expect them. While some choose to quietly endure the chaos, others fight back with hope, courage, and a little inspiration. If you are going through a rough patch, these 15 uplifting films might be exactly the emotional boost you need.
Mona Lisa Smile
Julia Roberts plays Katherine Watson, a new art history professor at the all-women’s Wellesley College, who challenges her privileged students to achieve more in life than just marriage.
Good Will Hunting
Will Hunting (Matt Damon), a gifted 20-year-old janitor at MIT, stumbles upon a complex math problem left on a hallway chalkboard by Professor Gerald Lambeau and solves it with ease. Robin Williams, who plays Will’s grieving therapist Sean Maguire, delivers one of the finest performances of his career in the film, which deals with self-worth, vulnerability, friendship, and taking chances in life.
Dead Poet’s Society
The movie follows the lives of students of Welton Academy, an elite private boy’s school. The new but unconventional English teacher encourages them to seize the day, embrace freedom, follow their passion and value kinship.
Gifted
The film revolves around Mary Adler, a child prodigy being raised by her uncle Frank Adler, who tries to give her a normal childhood despite her extraordinary mathematical abilities. However, their peaceful life is disrupted when Frank’s mother discovers Mary’s genius and attempts to separate them in order to nurture her talent. The story highlights the importance of love, family, emotional well-being, and allowing children to grow at their own pace
A Beautiful Mind
A Beautiful Mind chronicles the life of Nobel Prize-winning mathematician John Nash, who struggles to cope with schizophrenia while making groundbreaking contributions to game theory, a concept that revolutionised modern economics. The film also beautifully portrays the unwavering support of his wife Alicia, to whom Nash ultimately dedicates his Nobel Prize.
An Imitation Game
An Imitation Game stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing, the brilliant mathematician who helped decrypt encrypted German intelligence messages for Britain during World War II. The film celebrates perseverance, and the courage to stay true to oneself.
The Theory of Everything
The Theory of Everything is a moving biographical drama based on Jane Hawking’s memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen. The film portrays the relationship between renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, played by Eddie Redmayne, and his wife Jane Hawking, played by Felicity Jones.
Whiplash
Whiplash follows Andrew Neiman, a young jazz drummer who relentlessly strives for perfection under the ruthless mentorship of conductor Terence Fletcher. The film shows the sacrifices, discipline, and obsession needed to achieve greatness.
Forrest Gump
Tom Hanks plays Forrest Gump, a kind-hearted man who stays honest and true to himself despite life’s many challenges. The film is a powerful reminder that sincerity, perseverance, and goodness can sometimes lead to extraordinary things in life.
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Pursuit of Happyness is an emotional and inspiring drama about Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman who raises his young son as a single parent. Despite facing poverty, homelessness and constant hardships, he refuses to give up on his dream of building a better life for his child.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05