From Good Will Hunting to Forrest Gump: 10 Hollywood movies to lift your spirits

Written by Seekriti Saha

Life throws curveballs at us when we least expect them. While some choose to quietly endure the chaos, others fight back with hope, courage, and a little inspiration. If you are going through a rough patch, these 15 uplifting films might be exactly the emotional boost you need.

Mona Lisa Smile

Julia Roberts plays Katherine Watson, a new art history professor at the all-women’s Wellesley College, who challenges her privileged students to achieve more in life than just marriage.

Good Will Hunting

Will Hunting (Matt Damon), a gifted 20-year-old janitor at MIT, stumbles upon a complex math problem left on a hallway chalkboard by Professor Gerald Lambeau and solves it with ease. Robin Williams, who plays Will’s grieving therapist Sean Maguire, delivers one of the finest performances of his career in the film, which deals with self-worth, vulnerability, friendship, and taking chances in life.