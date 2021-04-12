From entry of ‘incredible Priyanka Chopra’ on BAFTA stage to nod to ‘snobbish British’: Top 5 moments

The 2021 edition of British Academy Film Awards or BAFTAs was held in London’s Royal Albert Hall. The virtual ceremony was organised across two nights. Chloe Zhao’s Frances McDormand-starrer Nomadland was the big winner with four trophies. Other awards season favourites like Promising Young Woman, The Father and Sound of Metal also won awards.

Here are five best moments from the BAFTA ceremony:

Priyanka Chopra’s introduction

The way they introduced her that’s were we all won ❤️ It’s great to see how they acknowledge her work and contribution to the industry And also she is looking stunning as always 😍🔥#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/NE4kLWHJPd — Priyanka Chopra FC (@_Priyanka_FC) April 11, 2021

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the presenters at the BAFTAs. She presented the award for best animated film on Sunday night, which went to Soul. Chopra was introduced in style by Scottish radio and TV host Edith Bowman. She began by saying Priyanka is “a multi-talented star of Bollywood and Hollywood, who also campaigns for the environment and women’s rights, and runs a foundation for underprivileged Indian children. Frankly, we should give her all the awards. It is the incredible Priyanka Chopra Jonas.”

Yuh-Jung Youn thanks the British, who are “snobbish”, in her acceptance speech

🙌 Congrats to Yuh-Jung Youn, who stole our hearts in @MinariMovie and takes the BAFTA for Supporting Actress at tonight’s #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NRtX1MadBH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Yuh-Jung Youn, 73, won the award for best supporting actress for her performance in Minari, a film about experiences of a South Korean immigrant family in 80s’ Arkansas. In her acceptance speech, she said the award assumes more meaning and importance because it is being given by the “snobbish” Brits. Her speech was followed by laughter.

Bukky Bakray winning the Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray’s reaction, or rather her family’s reaction, to her winning the Rising Star Award for her performance in Rocks, was one of the highlights of the BAFTAs. The joyful yells continued for a good half minute before everybody with her at her home quieted down to let her speak.

Chloe Zhao becomes the first woman of colour to win the best director BAFTA

Congratulations to Chloé Zhao, who wins the Director BAFTA for her brilliant and strikingly real portrayal of the itinerant worker community in the USA. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/M3kknc59y2 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Chloe Zhao continues her dream run in the awards season. At the BAFTAs she was not only the second woman ever to get a best director BAFTA, but also the first woman of colour to received the coveted trophy in the history. She is now the hot favourite to get the Oscar in the same category later this month.

Another Round director Thomas Vinterberg dedicates his win for his deceased daughter Ida

🍻 Cheers to Thomas Vinterberg and team who pick up the Film Not in the English Language BAFTA for the intoxicating Another Round! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/6tfnTgaiJ4 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Thomas Vinterberg’s daughter Ida died in a car crash only a few days before the film began shooting. Another Round took the BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language. Vinterberg paid a tribute to his daughter and said , “She was more enthusiastic about this project than anyone else. We made this movie for her, so the honour granted by you, BAFTA voters, means more to us than you could ever imagine.”