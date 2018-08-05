Happy Friendship Day: Top five soul-stirring quotes on friendship from Hollywood movies

Here is a look at the top five quotes on friendship from Hollywood movies. Here is a look at the top five quotes on friendship from Hollywood movies.

Just like films are a reflection of the society, they also mirror our bonds – be it relationships or friendships. Many movies are able to bring out the ‘true’ meaning of friendship.

Chances are you get inspired by fictional friendships in movies, TV shows and books that somehow seem more genuine than anything you have seen in your life. In the movie characters, we see our equivalents and compare ourselves and our friends to those concocted characters. It is the movies that tell us that the strength of a bond between two individuals does not have anything to do with blood relation. Two complete strangers can create a friendship to last a lifetime.

On this year’s Friendship Day, let’s have a look at the top five quotes on friendship from Hollywood movies. These lines help us make sense of this peculiar thing that we call friendship.

1. The Shawshank Redemption

Morgan Freeman’s Red, finally a free man, is going to meet his friend Tim Robbins’ Andy and speaks a few timeless lines in his head. If you have not seen this movie, just go see it. And it is hard to believe this tale of hope, freedom, perseverance and friendship came out of Stephen King’s twisted mind.

“I find I’m so excited, I can barely sit still or hold a thought in my head. I think it’s the excitement only a free man can feel, a free man at the start of a long journey whose conclusion is uncertain. I hope I can make it across the border. I hope to see my friend and shake his hand. I hope the Pacific is as blue as it has been in my dreams. I hope.”

2. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The quest to destroy the One Ring in The Lord of the Rings movies is taken up by a lowly hobbit, Frodo. It is he who carries the object that lies heavily on his chest throughout his journey. But he could not have done it without his trusty friend, the hardy Samwise Gamgee, who took him out of every fix Frodo found himself in. And Frodo is well aware of that. In The Two Towers, the two engage in this conversation.

“I wonder if we’ll ever be put into songs or tales. I wonder if people will ever say, ‘Let’s hear about Frodo and the Ring’ and they’ll say, ‘Yes, it’s one of my favorite stories. Frodo was really courageous, wasn’t he, Dad?’ ‘Yes, my boy. The most famousest of Hobbits and that’s saying a lot’.

“Ha, you’ve left out one of the chief characters: ‘Samwise the Brave’. I want to hear more about Sam. Frodo wouldn’t have gotten far without Sam.”

“Now, Mr. Frodo, you shouldn’t make fun. I was being serious.”

“So was I.”

3. Toy Story 3

Only Pixar can make a friendship between a toy and a human look, feel and sound so real. There is a reason Toy Story films are considered are so iconic. And no, that is not because they had top-notch animation. They did not. Andy, who has had his cowboy toy Woody almost as long as he has existed, is reluctant to give it up.

“But the thing that makes Woody special is he’ll never give up on you…ever.”

Because that is what friends do. They do not give up.

4. Frozen

Although Frozen is about two sisters and their relationship, the best quote on friendship in the movie comes from its most adorable character, Olaf, a naive, idealistic snowman built by Elsa.

“Some people are worth melting for.”

5. Winnie the Pooh

Ah, no list of quotes on friendship is quite complete without Winnie the Pooh, is it? That silly old bear.

“Oh, Pooh. If ever there’s a tomorrow when we’re not together, there’s something you must remember.”

“And what might that be, Christopher Robin?”

“You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

